Zeynep Müftü, who runs a business in Mersin city, has several family members trapped under the rubble in the most mountainous parts of Hatay province, which has been greatly razed by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria.

It has been more than 48 hours since her family members have not been pulled out of the rubble. But despite her suffering, Müftü has already led an aid delivery from Mersin to Antakya district in Hatay, which is some 270 kilometres away, to help those who survived and are in urgent need of relief supplies and emergency aid.

“On one hand, we’re fighting to have them (family members) rescued, while on the other we’re striving to gather and deliver supplies to the survivors,” Müftü, told TRT World.

“We need all the help we can get. Everyone’s in a dire situation,” Müftü said, claiming that two out of three buildings in Hatay had collapsed, and the ones standing have suffered heavy damage.

“Almost the entire city has been reduced to rubble, and we have lost a lot of people,” Müftü said, adding that base stations also collapsed, causing major obstructions to communication, and “only some villages or rural areas had access to mobile services”.

The environment during the rescue operations in Hatay has been described as somewhat catastrophic by locals, with regard to organisational issues and great necessity of equipment.

The Turkish government has said that the adverse weather and snow-blocked, shattered roads have constituted great challenges to conducting rescue operations promptly, and have also prevented the majority of vital aid from reaching the city on full-scale for the first two days after the quakes.

During the early hours of Monday, southern Türkiye and Syria witnessed a magnitude 7.7 earthquake. It was followed by another magnitude 7.6 quake and hundreds of aftershocks, which are still continuing. Hatay is one of the cities that was hit hardest.

People around the country have been rushing to get supplies into aid gathering centres, as well as donating to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and other organisations that have teams in affected areas.

“It’s freezing in Hatay. Even people who took shelter in their cars are in the cold because they don’t have fuel and can’t run the air heating,” said Nil Kurt (alias), a Mersin-based lawyer who has been taking part in aid efforts, in an interview with TRT World.

Kurt’s brother and sister-in-law in Hatay were lucky to make it out of their homes before the apartment walls collapsed, while several of Kurt’s friends died alongside their families in the devastating earthquakes.

“Everyone here knows someone who died or got stuck under rubble. There are many people we haven’t heard from still,” Kurt said.

According to the latest numbers provided by Turkish authorities, at least 9,057 people were killed and over 52,979 others injured as a result of the quakes that affected more than 13 million people in 10 Turkish provinces, where a state of emergency was declared.

Locals opened their doors to help

Mersin is a southern city adjacent to the quake area that was also affected by the earthquake, but has suffered minimal damage compared to the 10 provinces that were hardest hit. The city has mobilised to help the earthquake victims.

People in the city have opened their homes to those who don’t have a safe place to take shelter. Dormitories and hotels are also taking in survivors free of charge. Many cafes and restaurants have ceased commerce to provide humanitarian assistance.