The FBI has released a report showing that hate crimes in the United States went up by 11.6 percent in 2021, with the largest number motivated by bias against Black people, followed by crimes targeting victims for ethnicity, gender and religion.

The FBI said on Monday that reported hate crime incidents rose to 9,065 in 2021 from 8,120 in 2020.

The bureau said 64.5 percent of hate crime victims in 2021 were targeted because of their race, ethnicity or ancestry bias.

The largest number, some 2,233 incidents, were motivated by anti-African American bias, the report found.

Of the religion-based hate crimes in 2021 cited in the report, a little more than half targeted Jewish people.

Some 948 of the reported crimes were motivated by anti-white bias, while bias against Hispanics totalled 433 incidents. The FBI reported 305 such incidents targeting Asians.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has made enforcement against hate crimes a top priority for the Justice Department.

In 2021, he expanded funding and other resources to states and municipalities to help track and investigate hate crimes, and ordered prosecutors to step up both criminal and civil investigations into such incidents.

"We are continuing to work with state and local law enforcement agencies across the country to increase the reporting of hate crime statistics to the FBI," said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, the No. 3 official at the department.

"Hate crimes and the devastation they cause communities have no place in this country. The Justice Department is committed to every tool and resource at our disposal to combat bias-motivated violence in all its forms,” Gupta said.

