The Palestinian Authority (PA) has said it will participate in a security meeting with Israel in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh this weekend.

The meeting was "in preparation for the five-party meeting that will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh on Sunday," said the office of Hussein al Sheikh, the secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO)'s Executive Committee, in a statement on Wednesday.

Egypt, Jordan and the US will attend the meeting, due on March 19.

The agreement to participate in the meeting came following a meeting between al Sheikh and US special envoy for Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr in the West Bank city of Ramallah.

READ MORE:Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank

The meeting discussed a host of bilateral and regional issues, including the latest developments in the Palestinian territories, the statement said.