Thousands of supporters of judicial overhaul plans demonstrated outside the Supreme Court in West Jerusalem.

Around 10,000 demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the ruling coalition to advance the judicial reform bill in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament), The Jerusalem Post reported.

The mass protest was joined by far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Earlier Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a delay to the controversial judicial reform plans.

In a speech, Netanyahu said there is an "extremist minority" that is trying to divide Israel.

"If there is a way to avoid civil war through dialog, I will take time out for dialog," Netanyahu said.

The Israeli prime minister added that he had postponed the final reading of the judiciary overhaul bill "out of national responsibility."

Looming threat of resigns

For his part, Ben-Gvir, the head of the far-right Otzma Yehudit Party, threatened to resign from the government if the judicial change was halted.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin also threatened to resign, but he called for postponing the vote on the controversial plan in order to give room for dialogue with the opposition.

Tension escalated across Israel on Sunday after Netanyahu sacked Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over his call for halting the judicial reform plan.

According to Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Gallant said he will remain in his position if Netanyahu revokes his dismissal decision.