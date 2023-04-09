Seven people including two children have died in a fire near the Philippines capital, police said.

The fire destroyed 40 houses on Saturday evening in the densely populated Taytay municipality in the southeast of Manila, police said on Sunday.

Several families, who lived in one house accessible only through a long, narrow alley, were caught in the flames, police said.

The victims included a two-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy.

"They weren't able to escape. They were trapped," Taytay’s acting police chief Joel Custodio told AFP news agency.

"They were found hugging each other."