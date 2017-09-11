In the early hours of September 14, 2014, police stormed the home of Idris Mohamed. They rounded him up, along with his 16-year-old brother and their mother. Police then forcibly photographed her and her teenage son, and while doing so she heard shots coming from the room next door. When police left, she ran to Idris, and found him lying in a pool of blood, dead, with all his clothes removed.

His mother later told the human rights organisation Haki Africa how she had been separated from Idris and heard him surrendering to police in an adjacent room.

Police said they had were “acting on intelligence” and claimed Mohamed was part of a “terror plot” which had resulted in the deaths of two tourists, but his family denies he was even remotely connected to the murders.

The case was never allowed to reach the courts.

Mohamed’s case, like 56 other extrajudicial killings of Muslims recorded by Haki Africa and the Justice Forum between 2014 and 2015 in Kenya’s coastal region, provide a glimpse into the abuse meted out in Kenya in the name of the "War on Terror".

In 2015, an Al Jazeera investigation revealed that Kenya’s "War on Terror" had facilitated an "elimination programme” that was driven by Western (including UK, US and Israeli) intelligence, but which had become “extremely dangerous for ordinary citizens.”

The investigation outlined how police “eliminations” conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) run into the hundreds every year. One member of the ATPU told Al Jazeera that if police find they’ve made a mistake, they simply plant evidence to make it appear as if the deceased was a terrorism suspect.

The abuse has not stopped.

In its 2017 report, Human Rights Watch stated that the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights, a statutory human rights body, documented at least 100 cases of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances of those allegedly linked with Al Shabab – in other words, Muslims.

During Ramadan this year, the advocacy group CAGE Africa called for the release of several Muslim men who had been arrested and beaten outside mosques by Kenyan counterterrorism police. Complainants spoke about how police in groups of ten or more had swooped in on worshippers as they were attending evening prayers.

Last year, acting on evidence provided by Muslims for Human Rights (MUHURI), CAGE called for a full investigation into the killing and burning of three Muslim women at a Mombasa police station on September 11 last year. Human rights activists told CAGE how Tasmin Yakub, 25, Ramla Abdirahman, 19, and Maimuna Abdirahman, 21, had gone in to report a stolen phone and had fought back when male officers attempted to forcibly remove the niqab from one of the women.

Police later said they had fired upon the women to prevent a potential terrorist attack, but no weapons or suicide vests were produced to prove the story. Later video clips came to light that contradicted the police account, pointing a cover up.

Historians in the future will argue that Kenya's "War on Terror" has granted a level of impunity to security forces not seen since the days of colonial conquest by Britain.

The designs behind Kenya’s "War on Terror"

Africa's so-called War on Terror is meted out by governments who are supported by the UN, the United States, Britain and France, and other major powers, whose abuses provide a distilled glimpse at the nature and frequency of injustice perpetrated in the name of this seemingly unending global ‘war’.

It is a war which casts its lens on groups like Al Shabab (and anyone deemed to be supporting them even when such links are tenuous at best). The equally inexcusable and violent—though less documented—actions of Kenyan security services and the international forces it belongs to like AMISOM (African Union Mission in Somalia), are excused away as “counterterrorism operations."

Kenya’s conflict with Al Shabab is backed by US-allied designs in the region, which culminated in the Kenyan invasion of Somalia in 2011, under the codename Operation Linda Nchi.

The Kenyan government sold the invasion to the world as a pursuit of Islamic militants who they alleged had kidnapped several foreign tourists and aid workers in Kenya – a line that the Kenyan government later admitted was a lie, after it emerged that they had not been kidnapped by Al Shabab.

Alfred Mutua, the Kenyan government’s chief spokesman at the time, revised this rationale, saying the kidnappings were more of a “good launchpad.” He went on to argue that “an operation of this magnitude is not planned in a week, it’s been in the pipeline for a while.”

The Guardian revealed that the invasion had more to do with converting a tourism port in the border region to an oil terminal: "The Kenyan intervention plan was discussed and decided in 2010, then finalised with input from Western partners, including the US and, to a lesser extent, France."

Reprisal attacks have since taken place in Kenya.

The cycles of violence continue and society remains trapped in a state of perpetual fear with Islamophobia running rampant (particularly directed at Kenya’s Somali population), and individuals and organisations beholden to the overt securitization to the government. This is the new state of democracy in Kenya.

A donor system that perpetuates abuse

According to the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), counterterrorism operations in Kenya are being conducted by a dizzying array of security personnel including the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Intelligence Service, Kenya Wildlife Services, various Deputy and Chief County Commissioners, the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit of the Police (ATPU), Kenya Police Reservists, the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), the Border Patrol Unit and the General Service Unit.

In a 2015 report aptly titled ‘The Error of Fighting Terror with Terror’, the KHRC painstakingly retells the stories of ordinary Kenyan Muslims who have lost family members to brutal deaths or disappearances under the banner of the "War on Terror".

The report revealed how they “were kidnapped and their mutilated bodies found in various parts of the country … Other suspects were brutally tortured, held incommunicado without access to lawyers and family members.”