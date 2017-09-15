Food security has been high on Qatar’s agenda long before the ongoing crisis in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) erupted nearly 15 weeks ago. The Arabian country’s scorching heat, high salt content in its soil, minimal rainfall, and a lack of fresh water have all made local agricultural production extremely challenging, forcing the Qataris to depend on food imports.

Prior to the closure of the Saudi-Qatari border on June 5, the Arabian emirate imported roughly 90 percent of its food through the Abu Samra crossing. Yet the severance of ties between Doha and the quartet members – Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – has forced Qatar to restructure its food import routes. Although many have noted Turkey, Iran, and Oman’s significant roles in helping Doha meet food security requirements, India too has been an important partner of the Qataris as they restructure their import lines to circumvent the quartet’s blockade.

India has aided Qatar in several vital ways. First, the two countries established a close partnership, which has helped Doha deal with the issue of food security amid the ongoing row. For years India has assisted the Gulf country in terms of increasing its growth of livestock and crops; Doha’s goal has been to increase indigenous agricultural production to raise production of its own food from 10 to 70 percent.

In fact, in recent years Qatar and India have established joint business and investment ventures, specifically in bolstering Qatar’s agricultural resources. In 2013, Doha invested $500 million into an Indian food production company, Bush Foods Overseas, to increase food supplies.

Qatar has also bought farmland in Asia and parts of Kenya as a solution to its own infertile land. These investments, especially with India, have cushioned the Qatari government throughout the past three months. Additionally, to immediately provide relief for Qatar’s food insecurity, New Delhi has sent food and supplies to Doha through direct shipping routes linking Qatar’s Hamad Port to India’s ports in Mundra and Nhava Sheva (otherwise known as the Jawaharlal Nehru Port).

India, while maintaining diplomatic neutrality in the crisis, has many numerous reasons to continue its direct trade with, and aid to, Qatar. The Arabian emirate is home to around 700,000 Indian expatriates. Most of these expats are unskilled migrant workers who send remittances (to the tune of an around $3 billion annually) back home to their families.

Indian workers contribute significantly to Qatar, particularly as it prepares for the 2022 World Cup. Due to this unique migrant worker-expatriate relationship, India has even higher stakes in Qatar’s well-being throughout the GCC’s ongoing crisis, even if New Delhi maintains a neutral position on the row to avoid damaging India’s partnerships with the quartet countries.