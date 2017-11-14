With thousands of armed Syrian Turkmen operating in Turkey’s Euphrates Shield area — a 2,225 square kilometre zone in Syria’s northwest that Turkish forces and allied rebels have cleared from Daesh (ISIS) beginning in August 2016 — Syria’s Turkmen community has become a key ally for the government in Ankara. Faced with oppression under Bashar al Assad’s rule, the marginalized ethnic group took up arms against the government in Damascus during the early stages of Syria’s war.

Turkmen brigades received training and arms from Turkey and organized themselves politically in the so-called Syrian Turkmen Assembly that Ankara considers to be the legitimate representative of Turkmen in Syria.

In a way, both Turkish politicians and Syria’s Turkmen have benefitted from their close relationship. While the former argues that Turkey’s intervention in Syria was to protect its brothers and to guard their border from terrorist groups, the latter were in desperate need of a powerful sponsor.

Having said that, the prospects for Turkmen in Syria appear to be bleak. Many of them have fled Syria and their fate is uncertain. Regime forces are in control of the Turkmen’s main settlement areas in northwestern Syria and this situation is unlikely to change.

Under the Assads, the Turkmen had few powerful friends in Syria. Their enthusiastic participation in the uprising has only compounded their marginalization—and potential further persecution—complicating any possible reconciliation in the future. As a result, a significant number of Turkmen who have decided to stay in Syria embrace their affiliation to Turkey.

Resurgence of Turkmen identity

Before the uprising against Bashar al Assad began, an estimated three million Turkmen lived in Syria. Most of have fled to Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey, leaving their property behind. Others are still under siege in Homs, Hama and south of Damascus.

Syria’s Turkmen used to live side by side with the mostly Arab population. However, Hafez al Assad’s “Arabization” led to the structural oppression of Syria’s second largest ethnic group.

“The Assad government banned the native language of the Turkmens. When Turkmens spoke Turkish, even in private, they constantly ran the risk of detention. They [the government] also changed the historic Turkmen names of villages to new Arab names“, Dr. Emin Bozoglan, Head of the Syrian Turkmen Assembly told TRT World.

Bozoglan says that after persecution escalated during the 1990s, including a wave of arrests of political activists, many Turkmen gave up political work for fear of reprisal through deportation or torture.

When protesters in Syria took the streets in early 2011, Turkmen participated peacefully. However, the Assad regime’s ensuing crackdown led many to the conclusion that armed resistance might be inevitable.

After various attempts at peaceful solutions by the Turkish government, it finally decided to support that course and encouraged a revival of Turkmen identity and traditions.

Turkmen brigades

One year earlier, in 2012, the first Turkmen brigades were set up and joined several offensives. Fighting under the umbrella of the Free Syrian Army, Turkmen brigades sided with groups like Nusra, and other factions like Ahrar al Sham, Jaysh al Islam etc, and ultimately entered the war against the Daesh (ISIS) in 2014.

Facing the Russian air campaign and the absorption of Iranian-led militias by the Syrian regime, Turkmen brigades today are concentrated in Turkey’s Euphrates Shield area with only three brigades still active in other parts of the country. Liwa Sultan Abdulhamid Han, whose leader Omer Abdullah maintains close relations with the ultranationalist Turkish Grey Wolves, still holds positions in the Turkmen Mountains, while the mainly Turkmen 2nd Coastal Division also operates in the nearby Kurd Mountains. As a component of the Southern Front, Liwa Muhaijddeen Turkman al Joulan is active in Quneitra and southern Damascus.