Türkiye's President vows to 'drain terror swamp'
Recep Tayyip Erdogan vows to continue fighting terrorism in northern Iraq and Syria as he attends the appointment ceremony of 45000 teachers.
We will resolutely continue our fight against terrorist organizations and the forces behind them / Photo: AA
May 8, 2023

Türkiye will resolutely continue to fight against terrorist organisations both at home and in northern Syria and Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"We will resolutely continue our fight against terrorist organizations and the forces behind them.

"We will completely drain the swamp of terror, which has neared completion within our borders, in northern Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said at an appointment ceremony of 45,000 teachers in Istanbul.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

