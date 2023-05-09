At least thirteen people have been killed in Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip in what Israel’s military said was the targeting of members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement.

Three members of the Islamic Jihad movement and at least 10 civilians, including four children, were killed on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said women and children were among the dead, but did not immediately give further details as to the identity of the victims.

Over 20 people have been injured, some of them in serious or critical condition, in the attacks which left buildings ablaze and reduced others to rubble.

The Israeli military said the aerial bombings were directed at the residences of three senior commanders of the PIJ.

PIJ is of the most prominent Palestinian resistance movements and is known to oppose the negotiation approach with Israel.

The movement was established in 1981 by a group of Palestinian students in Egypt with the goal of creating a Palestinian state that includes the West Bank, besieged Gaza, and other regions that are now part of Israel.

Islamic Jihad is one of the two primary Palestinian organisations in Gaza, but it is considerably smaller than the ruling Hamas group.

In a statement, the al Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the PIJ, said the wives and children of the three members were also killed in the strikes.

Witnesses said an explosion hit the top floor of an apartment building in Gaza and a house in the southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli army said the aerial bombings, codenamed "Operation Shield and Arrow," targeted Khalil Bahtini, the PIJ commander for northern Gaza; Tareq Izzeldeen, the group's intermediary between its Gaza and the occupied West Bank members; and Jihad Ghannam, the secretary of the PIJ's council.

It added the three were responsible for recent rocket fire toward Israel.

Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht told journalists the force "achieved what we wanted to achieve" in the overnight strikes, which he said involved 40 aircraft.

Explosions from air strikes, which began a little after 2300 GMT (2am local time), could be heard for nearly two hours, according to AFP journalists.

Related How Gaza was shackled and reduced to ‘Gaza Strip’

Military raid

Later Tuesday, Israeli forces raided central Nablus in the occupied West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the Six-Day War of 1967, sparking clashes as they detained two people.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated 145 injuries in Nablus, including a dozen people who were shot with live fire and many more who suffered tear gas inhalation.