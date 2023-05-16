India is set to host the third G-20 working group meeting in India-administered Kashmir on May 22-24. Analysts say the location is intended to send a message to the world that the region is a non-negotiable part of the country.

Senior journalist and political commentator from the Jammu region, Tarun Upadhyay, says holding the meeting exclusively in the Kashmir region is a politically-loaded message for Pakistan, the Kashmiri people and the world at large.

“To the world, India wanted to convey that Kashmir is like any other part of the country. If a G-20 meeting can be held in Goa, it can be held in Kashmir,” said Upadhyay.

It is the first major international event to be organised after August 5, 2019, when the Muslim-majority region’s autonomous status was scrapped, raising fears that Muslims would be rendered a powerless minority.

Since then, the Indian government has repeatedly stated that the region is like any other part of India and that its autonomy has hindered its economic development and led to separatism.

“For Pakistanis, the message seems to be ‘forget about Kashmir.’ For Kashmiris, the message is ‘wipe out the idea of separatism from your heads’ as the world has acknowledged our claim on Kashmir and the powerful grouping of nations is enjoying our hospitality in your midst.”

“This is the narrative the ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) seems to be pushing by holding the meeting in Kashmir. How far that succeeds remains to be seen but in the end, they would have to talk to the people of Kashmir to resolve this,” he said.

'No political messaging'

In a region where an armed anti-India insurgency has been raging for the past 33 years, security measures have been tightened.