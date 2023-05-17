Türkiye has formulated a new artificial intelligence (AI) strategy with a range of goals – including participation in global data governance, responsible AI studies and undertaking international AI projects with strategically important countries and leading tech organisations.

Dr.Merve Ayyuce Kizrak, an AI specialist who assisted the Turkish Ministry of Industry and Technology and the Digital Transformation Office (DTO) – overseen by the Turkish presidency – in the preparation of the newest AI strategy, tells TRT World that the government considers AI as a potential tool to solve the world’s most pressing problems and wants to be at the forefront of this change.

According to Kizrak, the Industry and Technology Ministry and DTO started working on an AI National Risk Management Framework in 2022, an initiative that eventually became a cornerstone for the country’s AI strategy.

“Its ultimate goal is to position Türkiye as a leader in the new global relations and power balances that are emerging as a result of AI technology.”

“The strategy document is expected to make a significant contribution to Türkiye's efforts to stay ahead of the curve in this rapidly evolving field,” Kizrak added.

Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries and impacting every aspect of our lives at an unprecedented rate, making clear that no country can keep up with this technology on its own.

While AI promises to revolutionise our world, concerns over digital sovereignty and citizens' privacy are at an all-time high.

While nations work to harness the power of AI and minimise its negative effects, the role of global cooperation in shaping its future has become critical.

“As AI and data become new tools for economic development, we must make sure that the benefits of this growth are shared more fairly throughout countries and societies, all the while safeguarding fundamental human rights and liberties,” says Dr. Safa Uslu, head of the international relations department of the Digital Transformation Office.

With virtual worlds shaping the future of the human race, it has become increasingly important to enshrine ethics and laws in all forms of digital technologies to safeguard fundamental human rights.

He also emphasised the need to prioritise proactive measures – such as safeguarding citizen data within the Turkish borders and building firewalls to prevent social profiling of Turkish citizens from outside actors – and advancement and implementation of AI technologies to accelerate societal progress.

By practising AI diplomacy, Türkiye seeks to amplify its impact, open up new economic avenues, and encourage human-centred responsible use of AI technologies.

The term “Responsible AI” refers to developing AI systems designed to minimise harm to society, promote fairness and inclusivity, and protect individual privacy and human rights.

Türkiye’s First AI Strategy

“Developing a national AI strategy is a must in order to be prepared for the impact AI will have on international relations”, says a report titled ‘Mapping the challenges and opportunities of artificial intelligence for the conduct of diplomacy’ published by DiploFoundation, an international NGO that specialises on capacity development in the field of Internet governance and digital policy.

Türkiye joined the ranks of nations with AI strategies in 2021 by launching its first National Artificial Intelligence Strategy with the motto of “creating value on a global scale with an agile and sustainable AI ecosystem for a prosperous Türkiye” in August 2021.