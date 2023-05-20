The inclusion of the term Islamophobia in a UNESCO draft resolution on discrimination and racism is a positive step for all Muslim communities and humanity at large, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has said.

The Turkish first lady in a tweet on Friday said the development, which was made possible at the initiative of Türkiye, is "promising" and will "undoubtedly accelerate the fight against crimes committed openly against our religion".

"I hope that justice and tolerance will prevail in an environment where countries that are seen as the centres of democracy and freedom remain silent against the rising hatred and discrimination," she added.​​​​​​​