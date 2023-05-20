WORLD
UNESCO's draft resolution on discrimination includes term Islamophobia
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan expresses support for the inclusion of the term, calling it a positive step for Muslim communities and humanity.
Pasted signs reading "Stop Islamophobia" and "I'm Muslim don't panic" are seen under an anti-Islam graffiti during a protest in Brussels. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 20, 2023

The inclusion of the term Islamophobia in a UNESCO draft resolution on discrimination and racism is a positive step for all Muslim communities and humanity at large, Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has said.

The Turkish first lady in a tweet on Friday said the development, which was made possible at the initiative of Türkiye, is "promising" and will "undoubtedly accelerate the fight against crimes committed openly against our religion".

"I hope that justice and tolerance will prevail in an environment where countries that are seen as the centres of democracy and freedom remain silent against the rising hatred and discrimination," she added.​​​​​​​

Türkiye's President Erdogan has repeatedly denounced discrimination against vulnerable people globally, often stressing that "Islamophobia" is not only an issue for Muslims but it should also be for all people around the world.

Speaking through a video message during the 2nd International Media and Islamophobia Forum in Ankara last year, the Turkish president said anti-Muslim sentiments were continuing to spread like a plague in Western countries.

"Anti-Muslim hatred is poisoning all segments of society, from people on the street to politicians, workers, and civil servants," he said. "The atmosphere of hatred promoted by irresponsible media negatively affects Muslims as well as millions of people with different languages, religions, origins and cultures."

