Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is hosting his fellow South American leaders for a "retreat" aimed at strengthening ties in a region where left-wing governments are newly back in style.

Veteran leftist Lula kicked things off Monday by meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, hailing the "historic" restoration of a relationship that was severed under his predecessor, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro.

Brazil had cut diplomatic ties with Maduro's government under Bolsonaro (2019-2022), who labelled the socialist leader a "dictator."

"This is the start of Maduro's return, and (Tuesday's) meeting will be the return of South American integration," Lula told a news conference, after greeting his Venezuelan counterpart at the presidential palace with a hug and a back-slap.

Renewed cooperation

Lula, who previously led Brazil from 2003 to 2010, is a self-declared fan of international cooperation and "regional integration," which featured prominently in his first presidency, and is keen to reboot stalled South American ties.