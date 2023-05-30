TÜRKİYE
TRT World Digital wins multiple awards at 44th Annual Telly Awards
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are dedicated to recognising high-impact productions in video and television formats from around the world.
TRT World's remarkable achievement at the 44th Annual Telly Awards highlights its commitment to delivering top-tier digital content to its diverse viewership. / TRT World
May 30, 2023

TRT World Digital has bagged four prestigious awards - two silver and two bronze - at the 44th Annual Telly Awards across various categories.

The digital video series, "Mini Explainer," secured the coveted Silver Telly Award in the highly competitive Social Video - Series: News & Information category.

Another captivating series titled "Internet Is Obsessed", also produced by the channel's digital wing, was named as the Silver Telly Winner in the Social Video - Series: Media & Entertainment category.

Featuring among the winners in those two categories shows the digital team's editorial range. While it has captured the pulse of modern media, it also produces content that resonates with a broad and diverse audience across digital platforms.

TRT World Digital's documentary unit earned praise from the award jury for thought-provoking productions like " Safari Doctors - Journey For Change," which received the prestigious Silver Telly Award in the Social Video - Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes) category.

Through its gripping narrative, the documentary shed light on the remarkable journey of the Safari Doctors, a community-based organisation that travels by sea and road to provide vital health services in remote areas of Kenya.

Additionally, the documentary "Hostile Locals – The need to decolonise education in Kenya" was recognized as the Bronze Telly Winner in the Social Video - Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes) category.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards are dedicated to recognising high-impact productions in video and television formats, celebrating outstanding creativity and innovation in the industry.

SOURCE:TRT World
