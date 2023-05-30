WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia extends its 'Makkah Route Initiative' to Türkiye
Initiative simplifies visa, passport, health, and other procedures for Hajj pilgrims before they leave Türkiye.
Saudi Arabia extends its 'Makkah Route Initiative' to Türkiye
The initiativeIt aims to assist pilgrims by simplifying procedures so that they can be completed in their home countries. / Photo: AA
May 30, 2023

Saudi Arabia has extended its initiative to Türkiye to streamline pilgrims' travel, immigration, and other processes to Islam's holiest cities of Mecca and Medina.

The 'Makkah Route Initiative', which began in 2019 as part of the "Guests of God Service Programme," one of many initiatives in Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, has now reached out to Türkiye.

This initiative is being carried out in Morocco, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Ivory Coast, as well as Türkiye, according to the Saudi Interior Ministry.

It aims to assist pilgrims by simplifying procedures so that they can be completed in their home countries.

The initiative includes visas, passports, and health procedures for pilgrims before they leave their home countries. It additionally covers luggage procedures, transportation, and lodging upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Erbas, the head of Türkiye's top religious body Diyanet, expressed his happiness at the project's launch at Istanbul Airport.

Erbas said that the project will provide significant convenience to Turkish pilgrims by allowing them to complete critical tasks such as fingerprinting and passport control at Istanbul Airport, which are typically performed at landings in Saudi Arabia's Mecca or Medina cities.

RelatedFirst batch of Hajj pilgrims arrives in Saudi Arabia
Recommended

Unique initiative

"After our pilgrims depart from here, they will immediately get into cars and arrive at their hotels, without having to wait at the airports in Mecca and Medina," he explained, hailing Saudi efforts.

"When we consider the past difficulties, such as waiting in long passport queues, waiting to have their fingerprints taken, we can especially emphasise that this is a major project, a significant innovation," Erbas added.

Director General of the Saudi General Directorate of Passports Sulaiman bin Abdulaziz Al Yahya, who was also present on the occasion, said that there is no other example of this project in the world.

"When pilgrims get on the plane from here, they will complete their journey as if they were on a domestic flight, even easier than a domestic flight, without any procedure,” Al Yahya said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ayer, 45, from a pilgrimage convoy waiting to depart for Saudi Arabia at Istanbul Airport, expressed his appreciation for the project, saying that the new initiative is particularly beneficial to the elderly people.​​​​​​​

RelatedUmrah: My long anticipated journey to the Holy Kaaba
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean