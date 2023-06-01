WORLD
Russia set to restrict surgery to change gender
The bill aims to prohibit surgeons from performing medical interventions designed to change the gender of a person, with an exemption for surgery to treat congenital anomalies in children.
Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow, Russia April 7, 2022. / Photo: Reuters
June 1, 2023

Russia may ban doctors from performing surgery to change people's gender under a proposed new bill, the TASS news agency has reported, citing a copy of the legislation.

The bill would prohibit medical workers from "performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person", TASS said on Tuesday but exempts surgery to treat congenital anomalies in children.

Surgery to treat congenital anomalies would only be permitted if approved by a "medical commission" at a federal public health institution, TASS said.

Last year, parliament passed a new law which bans "LGBT propaganda" in public and in the media.

SOURCE:Reuters
