Israel killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
Israeli forces also destroyed homes of 575 Palestinians in the occupied East Jerusalem and West Bank, says the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
A child holds a tyre next to a barricade during an Israeli army raid in Jenin in the occupied West Bank on March 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 3, 2023

Israeli forces have killed 112 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of 2023, the UN said.

Friday's report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said Israeli forces killed 107 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank since the beginning of the year to May 29. A total of 4,229 were injured.

Fanatic Jewish settlers carried out 409 attacks against Palestinians with five being killed and 105 injured, according to the report.

The homes of 575 Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank were destroyed by Israeli forces, it said.

During Palestinian demonstrations in Israeli and Palestinian territories, 18 Israelis were killed and 111 injured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
