Turkish football player Burak Yilmaz has confirmed his retirement from football at the age of 37, ending a 22-year playing career.

Addressing a news conference in Istanbul on Monday, Yilmaz said he is pleased and proud, and that such a career is the dream of every young football player.

The 37-year-old striker added that he always favours one-on-one communication.

"Last night, one of the world's greatest football players – Karim Benzema – waved goodbye at the stadium. I would like to say goodbye like that, but I didn't get the chance."

Yilmaz previously played for Türkiye's Big Four – Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Trabzonspor, and Galatasaray.