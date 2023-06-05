The world's largest crypto exchange Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao operated a "web of deception" that included artificially inflating its trading volumes and diverting customer assets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission has alleged.

The agency on Monday sued Binance and Zhao for failing to restrict US customers from its platform and misleading investors about its market surveillance controls, as well as for operating an unregistered securities exchange.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal court in Washington, DC, also alleged that Binance and Zhao secretly control customers' assets, allowing them to commingle and divert customer funds and that Binance created separate US entities "as part of an elaborate scheme to evade US federal securities laws."

The SEC also alleged that from at least September 2019 until June 2022, Sigma Chain, a trading firm owned and controlled by Zhao, engaged in wash trading that artificially inflated the trading volume of crypto asset securities on the Binance.US Platform.

"We allege that Zhao and Binance entities engaged in an extensive web of deception, conflicts of interest, lack of disclosure, and calculated evasion of the law," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Binance did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the charges. In a tweet, Zhao said Binance would issue a response once it has reviewed the SEC's complaint, and said the exchange's team is "standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits."

Legal troubles

Binance's cryptocurrency BNB, the world's fourth largest by market size, dropped more than 5 percent on the news. Bitcoin extended losses to hit an 11-month low at $25,751.