Disinformation poses a threat to both states and the international community in addition to endangering regions, Türkiye's communications director has warned.

"International cooperation and commitment are an important part of the fight against disinformation," said Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday.

Altun urged all relevant platforms, institutions, and organisations to accept that "disinformation is a fact and that international cooperation is needed to combat it – without resorting to double standards – and to take necessary steps."

Altun's statements came after Twitter decided last week to withdraw from the EU's Voluntary Code of Practice Against Disinformation, a development member states reacted to with concern and alarm.

Vera Jourova, the EU executive body's vice president in charge of values and transparency, said on Monday that Twitter made a "mistake" and "chose the hard way, they chose confrontation" with the bloc because it drew "a lot of attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinised vigorously and urgently."

Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s minister for digital transition and telecommunications, last week told broadcaster Franceinfo that Twitter could be banned in the European Union if it violates the rules.

Double standards of the West