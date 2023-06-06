TÜRKİYE
Disinformation poses threat to international community: Altun
Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun's statement comes after Twitter last week quit the EU's voluntary rulebook.
June 6, 2023

Disinformation poses a threat to both states and the international community in addition to endangering regions, Türkiye's communications director has warned.

"International cooperation and commitment are an important part of the fight against disinformation," said Fahrettin Altun on Tuesday.

Altun urged all relevant platforms, institutions, and organisations to accept that "disinformation is a fact and that international cooperation is needed to combat it – without resorting to double standards – and to take necessary steps."

Altun's statements came after Twitter decided last week to withdraw from the EU's Voluntary Code of Practice Against Disinformation, a development member states reacted to with concern and alarm.

Vera Jourova, the EU executive body's vice president in charge of values and transparency, said on Monday that Twitter made a "mistake" and "chose the hard way, they chose confrontation" with the bloc because it drew "a lot of attention, and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinised vigorously and urgently."

Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s minister for digital transition and telecommunications, last week told broadcaster Franceinfo that Twitter could be banned in the European Union if it violates the rules.

Double standards of the West

Responding to Barrot’s remarks, Altun said: "We fully understand why Mr. Barrot deeply cares about public order," but added: "What we cannot understand, however, is why our Western colleagues conveniently ignore Türkiye’s considerations. Just like officials from EU countries, we do not want any social media platform to become a source of disinformation in our country."

"Ironically, we end up pushing back against supposedly impartial social media companies seeking to meddle in Turkish politics as well as Western governments trying to prevent Turkish efforts to regulate digital communication in the name of public order," Altun said, referring to European criticism of Turkish legislation regulating the internet.

"Our European friends should know that we believe our primary task to be fighting bans and tutelage as well as thwarting subversive efforts, starting with disinformation, which polarises society," said Altun, adding that Türkiye would be pleased to share its experiences with its Western friends.

Altun reiterated that Türkiye will continue to take necessary steps as part of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of "defending the truth and fighting disinformation to defend the rights of Turkish citizens."

Türkiye will continue to fight disinformation in a "decisive manner," he added.

