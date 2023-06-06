WORLD
Egypt, Israel pledge to boost cooperation after cross-border incident
A joint investigation continues into why an Egyptian policeman crossed into Israel and opened fire, killing three Israeli soldiers.
June 6, 2023

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have vowed to boost cooperation after an Egyptian policeman shot dead three Israeli soldiers before being killed, officials said.

Sisi received a telephone call from Netanyahu on Tuesday about Saturday's deadly violence on the normally calm border, the spokesperson for the Egyptian president said.

During the conversation, the two leaders stressed "the importance of coordination between the two countries to clarify the circumstances", he said.

Sisi offered Netanyahu his "deep condolences", the Israeli prime minister's office said.

"The two leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening peace and security cooperation, which is an essential value for both countries," it added.

Netanyahu's office said he had "thanked the Egyptian president for... his commitment to an exhaustive and joint investigation of the incident".

Exchanges of fire

Israel's border with Egypt has been largely quiet since Egypt became the first Arab country to make peace with Israel following the Camp David accords of 1978.

In recent years, there have reportedly been exchanges of fire between smugglers and Israeli soldiers stationed along the border.

Egypt has said the policeman crossed into Israel while chasing drug smugglers, leading to exchanges of fire with Israeli soldiers.

Questions have been raised about why the Egyptian officer, reported by Egyptian media to have been a 22-year-old man, crossed into Israel and opened fire.

On Saturday, Netanyahu called the Egyptian shooter a "terrorist" although he has since mostly spoken of the shootings as an "incident".

Speaking at the opening of a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu said his government had sent a "clear message" to Egypt: "We expect that the joint investigation will be exhaustive and thorough."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
