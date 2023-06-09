WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Mehdi Bayadsa, 29, was killed by Israeli soldiers as tensions run high across the occupied territory amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.
Israeli forces shoot and kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint linking the occupied West Bank and Israel. / Photo: AA Archive
June 9, 2023

Israeli forces have killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry.

Mehdi Bayadsa, 29, was killed by "bullets from the occupation (Israel) near the Rantis military checkpoint, west of Ramallah", the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said it was notified through the Civil Affairs Authority, the Palestinian Authority’s official liaison office with the Israeli authorities, on the death of a Palestinian near an Israeli military checkpoint west of Ramallah, occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian vehicle near the Rantis checkpoint linking the occupied West Bank and Israel.

The Israeli army claimed that a suspect arrived at the checkpoint with an apparent "stolen car." "While (Israeli) soldiers inspected his vehicle, the suspect attacked an (Israeli) soldier and attempted to steal his weapon," the army's statement said.

Recommended

It also said another soldier opened fire on the suspect and "neutralised him."

The Israeli army added that it is checking the background of the incident whether it is a criminal-related one, due to the claim that a stolen car is involved.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

According to Palestinian figures, more than 155 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 21 Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.

RelatedIsrael killed 112 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, West Bank in 2023: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean