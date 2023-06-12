Following the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as Türkiye’s President last month, the spotlight is back on the ties between Ankara and NATO, especially in the context of Sweden’s bid to join the security bloc.

Congratulatory messages to Erdogan from world leaders – calling for continued cooperation and strong relations with Türkiye – have flooded in.

Nevertheless, Erdogan’s victory has introduced the possibility of a course change for some countries, potentially necessitating a reassessment of their Ankara policies.

Erdogan has held talks with several leaders following his inauguration ceremony, attended by high-level officials from some 80 countries and representatives of international organisations, including NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Calling Türkiye a significant and greatly appreciated partner, Stoltenberg commended Ankara’s role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, notably in securing the Black Sea grain initiative, which has allowed the export of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain to countries in need.

He also spoke about his expectations from Türkiye on Sweden's NATO bid, saying he looks forward to finalising the Nordic nation’s accession as soon as possible.

The same week, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the US President Joe Biden discussed the sale of F-16 fighter jets and Sweden joining NATO when Biden called to congratulate the Turkish president on his election victory.

Experts say that the focus will now be on the diplomatic path Ankara takes in its dealings with several countries.

Sweden’s entry

Over the years, President Erdogan’s been resolute in his assertion that all NATO allies must address Türkiye's security concerns. And there was a broad view in NATO that a different result in the Turkish elections could have steered Sweden's NATO story in an entirely different direction.

“NATO hoped that if the opposition won, they could smoothly add Sweden as a NATO member. Now that Erdogan has become the president, they have to accommodate his concerns," Professor Sami Al Arian, the Director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Istanbul Zaim University, tells TRT World.

Because of the limited time left for NATO’s Vilnius summit, Sweden has very little time to clean up its act.

“As we’ve seen in recent days, Sweden has taken an important step by passing legislation that criminalises all sorts of support activities for terrorist organisations like the PKK,” former US diplomat Matthew Bryza tells TRT World.

However, “the one remaining issue is Türkiye's demands for PKK and FETO suspects to be extradited to Türkiye from Sweden,” he adds.

On Tuesday, Sweden's Supreme Court granted permission for the government to deport a PKK supporter to Türkiye. The court's decision now places the responsibility on the Swedish government to determine whether to proceed with the extradition. It would be the first instance of Sweden extraditing a PKK supporter to Türkiye if implemented.

However, individuals expressing sympathy for the PKK/YPG terrorist group have been openly participating in protests against the new anti-terrorism law. Last month, supporters of the PKK exhibited propaganda targeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish officials on the facade of the Parliament building in Stockholm.

Türkiye has urged Swedish authorities not to permit PKK sympathisers to engage in terrorism propaganda under police protection.

But there are indications that Sweden’s fault extends beyond merely tolerating PKK members within its borders. Last year, Swedish-manufactured AT-4 anti-tank missiles were seized by Turkish security forces at a cave used by PKK terrorists as a hideout in northern Iraq.

During a press conference this week, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson claimed that it had fulfilled “all the conditions of the agreement” it had reached with Türkiye. “Türkiye is the only one who has to decide on joining NATO from now on, not us,” he added.

But for Ankara, his words would have rung hollow, given the recent provocative activities by PKK supporters in Sweden.