Monday, June 12, 2023

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar has said that the country's forces have made further advances in a counter-offensive launched last week.

In a Telegram post, she said seven settlements had been liberated, including three not previously claimed - Lobkove, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region.

1837 GMT - France to intensify arms delivery to Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that a long-anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive had started a few days earlier and said it had been meticulously planned by military leaders with a great tactical sense.

"We have done everything to help it," Macron told a joint news conference with German and Polish leaders. "We have intensified the delivery of ammunitions, weapons and armed vehicles... We'll continue in coming days and weeks."

1713 GMT - UN working to renew Ukraine grain export deal

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is working to extend an agreement that allows grain from war-torn Ukraine to reach the global market and prevent shortages.

That crucial accord granting safe passage for Ukrainian grain to be exported via Black Sea ports despite Moscow's offensive was signed in July 2022 by Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations. It was renewed again in May but for only two months, until July 17.

The accord helped alleviate foot shortages triggered by the conflict and Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports.

Moscow is demanding guarantees on another agreement concerning its own exports, in particular of fertilizer components.

1612 GMT - Putin visits Russian troops wounded in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Russian soldiers wounded in Ukraine in a rare face-to-face meeting with troops, as Kiev pushed ahead with its counteroffensive against Moscow's forces and fighting intensified over the weekend.

The Russian leader visited the soldiers at the Central Vishnevsky Military Clinic outside Moscow on "Russia Day", a patriotic public holiday.

The Kremlin aired images of Putin accompanied by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

1414 GMT - Russian attack kills one in southeastern Ukraine: governor

One man has been killed and another has been wounded in a Russian attack on the small town of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, regional governor Yuri Malashko has said.

Malashko said three bombs had damaged private houses and communications in the small town, about eight km from the front lines. He said the man who was killed had been 48 and the one who was wounded was 32.

Officials have said several hundred residents remain in the town although infrastructure there has been largely destroyed by Russian forces, which seized most of the Zaporizhzhia region in the early months of its full-scale offensive last year.

1404 GMT - G7 working on scheme to combat theft of Ukraine grain: UK

The Group of Seven (G7) rich nations are working on a scheme to combat the suspected theft of Ukraine's grain by using chemical identification of grain origin, Britain's Food and farming minister Mark Spencer has said.

Spencer told an International Grains Council (IGC) conference in London that Britain was leading on the scheme and that G7 countries were also working closely with Ukraine, the world's fourth-largest grains exporter.

"We believe (chemical identification) will be an effective means for deterring further theft of Ukraine's grain," said Spencer.

Britain announced a new wave of sanctions last month on Russia over its war against Ukraine, targeting "shady individuals and entities" connected to the suspected theft of Ukrainian grain.

1400 GMT - Death toll from flooding of Ukraine’s Kakhovka dam rises

The death toll from the flooding caused by the explosion at the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine has risen to 10.

In a statement on Telegram, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said eight people have died, while 42 people, including seven children, have been missing in Kherson Oblast, where 46 settlements remain flooded.

The statement further said that two people were killed in the neighbouring Mykolaiv region, where it said 31 settlements were flooded.

It also said that 2,743 people were evacuated from the Kherson region, including 205 children and 76 people with reduced mobility. Meanwhile, 982 people were evacuated, including 167 children, from the Mykolaiv region, it added.