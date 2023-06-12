WORLD
More than 40 civilians killed in militia attack in DRC's Ituri
Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said militiamen massacred 46 people with knives and firearms and burnt others in their homes in the middle of the camp.
Rebel attacks deepen displacement crisis in Republic of Congo's Ituri [Photo: Reuters] / Reuters
June 12, 2023

More than 40 civilians were killed in a militia attack on a camp for displaced people in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province, a local official and the head of a civil society group said.

They said early on Monday that the CODECO group, one of many militias operating in Congo's conflict-ridden east, was responsible for the killings at the Lala camp.

Jean Richard Lenga, chief of Bahema Badjere district, said militiamen massacred 46 people with knives and firearms and burnt others in their homes in the middle of the camp.

"The whole village is in mourning now, it's too sad," he said, adding that the authorities were still looking for bodies.

A civil rights group head, Charite Banza, also put the toll at 46 dead, adding that the victims' bodies would be buried in a mass grave.

An eye-witness said he had seen "more than 40 bodies" lying on the ground.

