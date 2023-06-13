Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has welcomed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with an official ceremony in the capital Baku.

Erdogan arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday after his visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as part of his first foreign tour after his reelection on May 28.

The leaders will discuss steps to further advance bilateral relations and cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan and exchange views on regional and international developments.​​​​​​​

Ahead of a meeting between delegations, Erdogan said Türkiye is ready to open its consulate general in Shusha at any time.

"If our Consulate General in Shusha can be opened, it will be a different message to the whole world, especially Armenia," he said at a joint press conference.