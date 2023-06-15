The Toronto venue where former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett is scheduled to speak this week describes itself as “awe-inspiring”. That might complement the many weddings and other festive events the venue hosts.

A vocal group of Canadians, however, hardly see Bennet’s talk as reason for celebration.

Addressing this, Canada-based human rights organisation, Just Peace Advocates, hosted an online panel discussion entitled “Why Naftali Bennett should be barred from entering Canada”.

The discussion featured individuals who have played a close or direct role in a recent legal application, filed with a Canadian federal court, to prevent Bennett–former Israeli Prime Minister–from entering Canada: Khaled Mouammar, a Palestinian-Canadian and signatory of the application; Shane Martinez and Nicholas Pope, lawyers representing the applicant parties, consisting of Mouammar and other Canadian groups; and Michael Lynk, law professor at the University of Western Ontario and former Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967.

Whether Bennett will be allowed in Canada, specifically for a sold out event he’s scheduled June 14 to speak at Toronto, is unclear. The application seeks to compel Canadian Minister of Public Safety, Marco Mendocino, to make a written decision on the matter.

He has not yet done so.

As Lynk pointed out, the Canadian government and Mendocino cannot remain silent. Instead Mendocino, acting on behalf of the Canadian government, is bound to make the written decision.

This in part means taking seriously that Bennett has potentially committed war crimes, by encouraging and promoting the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements. Such expansion has displaced generations of Palestinians from their homes, since at least 1967 in the West Bank and elsewhere.

Moreover, under its Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, the Canadian government–as Martinez confirmed–is obliged to “deny entry to individuals who are reasonably believed to have been involved in or complicit in war crimes” let alone someone who has actively taken steps to undermine the Palestinians.

A 2022 report by Peace Now cites evidence to justify such a belief, stating that “the Bennett-[Yair] Lapid [Israeli] government…issued tenders for the construction of 1,550 housing units in the settlements, compared to an annual average of 1,343 housing units per year in the [Benjamin] Netanyahu [Israeli] governments (an increase of 15 percent)”.