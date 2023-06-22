The residents of Gurwaith village in Indian Kashmir never used to fear thunderstorms, but in recent weeks, people have raced home or remained indoors at the sight of dark clouds overhead.

"People are scared following the (May) incident," said Saif-u-Din Dinda, a farmer in the village in Budgam district. "Everyone ... rushes home when the weather turns bad."

Fellow villager Khadija Begam, whose husband Mohammad Sultan Chopan was one of the four victims, said the couple "used to get caught in thunderstorms while herding our sheep".

"But, no one was ever killed by lightning," she said.

Thunderstorms and lightning have emerged as major weather hazards in recent years, killing about 2,500 people annually, India's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says, with those in rural areas or working outdoors most at risk.

Lightning is the biggest killer among "forces of nature" - which also include avalanches, cyclones and landslides - accounting for 40% of 7,126 such deaths in 2021, according to the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As temperatures rise and droughts worsen worldwide, lightning strikes are becoming more frequent not only in India but nations ranging from Nepal and Brazil to the United States.

More extreme heat can draw more moisture into the atmosphere and encourage rapid updraft – two key factors for charged particles, which lead to lightning.

And in India - where lightning is common in the rainy season - longer dry spells between bouts of torrential rain are resulting in more frequent strikes, research has shown.

Sunil Pawar, a scientist at the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said the frequency had risen by between 20% to 35% across various regions of India since 2019, due to global warming as well as worsening air pollution.

"As climate change is expected to cause more heatwaves in coming years, the lightning strikes are also expected to increase further," Pawar said.

A 2021 report by the Lightning Resilient India Campaign (LRIC) said there were 18.5 million lightning strikes between April 2020 and March 2021, a 34% rise on the previous year.

Officials say the government has sought to reduce lightning deaths by investing in detection sensors and providing area-specific information abo ut strikes through a mobile app, but experts such as Sanjay Srivastava of the LRIC are calling for more to be done to raise awareness and protect the public.

"Our major challenge remains people who work outdoors - farmers, herders, fishermen - and children in rural schools," said Srivastava, convener of the LRIC, which is a joint initiative between various organisations and government bodies including the NDMA and the Indian Meteorological Department.