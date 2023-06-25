Sunday, June 25, 2023

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said he discussed the turmoil in Russia in a phone call with his US counterpart, describing the Russian authorities as "weak" and saying things were "moving in the right direction."

In a brief readout of the call with United States Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Reznikov said they also discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and steps to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces.

"We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

1800 GMT — Latvia warns of 'unpredictable developments' in region

Latvia has warned of "possible unpredictable developments" in the region, as manifested by the Wagner paramilitary group's recent armed rebellion against the Russian state.

Stressing that the rebellion was Russia's internal affair, Latvian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Diana Eglite said that her country will remain vigilant as it cannot overlook the likelihood of such unpredictable developments being repeated.

Latvia is also providing Ukraine with every possible support against Russian aggression, she added.

1738 GMT — Macron: Wagner revolt shows 'divisions' in Russian camp

The revolt by Russia's Wagner mercenary group against President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine has revealed "divisions" within the Russian leadership, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

The abandoned march on Moscow "shows the divisions that exist within the Russian camp, and the fragility of both its military and its auxiliary forces", Macron told the Provence newspaper, saying "the situation is still developing" and he was "following the events hour by hour".

1737GMT — Two killed in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk: Russian-backed mayor

Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-backed mayor of the east Ukrainian city, said a young man born in 2005 and a woman born in 1956 had died as a result of enemy fire.

Earlier in the day, a civilian man died after Russian forces shelled Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the local governor said.

1729 GMT — Blinken: Russia crisis reveals 'real cracks' in Putin's authority

Russia's crisis involving a mercenary group's aborted revolt against the Kremlin exposed "real cracks" in President Vladimir Putin's rule, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

The uprising by the armed Wagner group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin over the weekend marked "a direct challenge to Putin's authority," Blinken told CBS News talk show "Face the Nation."

"So this raises profound questions, it shows real cracks," the top American diplomat said.

The remarks were the first public declarations about the crisis by the United States, which over the past 24 hours had been intensively engaged in consultations with European allies on the revolt.

1615 GMT — Turkish president, NATO chief discuss latest developments in Russia over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg in a phone call discussed the latest developments in Russia, according to a statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call, it was pointed out that the end of tensions in Russia "prevented the occurrence of irrevocable humanitarian tragedies in the Ukrainian field," the statement said.

It was conveyed to Stoltenberg that Türkiye hopes recent developments in Russia will be "a new milestone in the path to a just peace in Ukraine," it added.

1538 GMT — Vilnius urges beefed-up NATO if Prigozhin in Belarus

Lithuania's president has warned that if Belarus is to host Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin then NATO will need to strengthen its eastern flank.

The head of state, whose Baltic country neighbours both Belarus and Russia and will host next month's NATO summit, spoke after a state security council meeting to discuss Wagner's aborted revolt against the Kremlin.

"If Prigozhin or part of the Wagner group ends up in Belarus with unclear plans and unclear intentions, it will only mean that we need to further strengthen the security of our eastern borders," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda told reporters.

"I am not only talking about Lithuania here, but without a doubt the whole of NATO," he said.

1428 GMT — China supports Russia in 'protecting national stability': foreign ministry

China has said it supported Russia in "protecting national stability", in Beijing's first official remarks on a short-lived armed uprising led by the head of the Wagner mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"As a friendly neighbour and a new era comprehensive strategic cooperative partner, China supports Russia in protecting national stability and achieving development and prosperity," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The issue was Russia's "internal affair", the ministry added.

Beijing had until late Sunday refrained from commenting on the weekend's turmoil in Russia, which saw the mutiny's leader agree to go into exile after President Vladimir Putin was forced to accept an amnesty deal.