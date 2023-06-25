The United States administration has halted scientific and technological cooperation with Israel outside the Green Line, according to Israeli media.

“This directive simply reflects the consistent US position over the years, which is reaffirmed by this administration, that the status of geographic areas that were under Israel's control after 5 June 1967 must be determined in a final resolution,” an unnamed US official told Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

The Green Line is a boundary between Israel and the territories occupied by Tel Aviv during the 1967 Middle East war.

The US decision came a week after the Israeli government authorised the construction of over 4,500 new homes in the occupied West Bank.

This decision means a return to the policy of former President Barack Obama, which stipulated that there should be no cooperation in geographical areas located beyond the 1967 borders.

Related 'The attack was unprecedented': Israeli settlers burn Palestinian towns

Illegal settlement-building