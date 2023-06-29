France's top administrative court upheld a ban on women football players wearing Islamic hijab headscarves, after the issue was seized on by politicians claiming secularism was at risk.

"Sporting federations whose task is to ensure the good functioning of public services can impose a neutrality requirement on their players in competitions and sporting events, to guarantee the smooth running of matches and any clashes or confrontation," the Constitutional Council said in a statement on Thursday.

It found a French Football Federation (FFF) rule against "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation" during play to be "appropriate and proportionate".

A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" had launched action against the FFF regulation.

The FFF said simply that it had "taken note" of the ruling, adding that the sporting body "reaffirms the republican and civic values that bring football to life, and its total commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination and promoting female-male equality".

Marion Ogier, a lawyer for the "Hijabeuses", said the decision "upsets secularism and freedom of expression" as well as "abusing 30 years of legal precedent" on the question.

"This decision goes against social cohesion in a country founded on diversity and pluralism," she told AFP.

Judges had found themselves under political pressure ahead of the ruling as mainstream parties look to fend off the far-right riding high in the polls.

Secularism is a sensitive topic in France, presented by its defenders as a way of guaranteeing the state's religious neutrality and by critics as a dog-whistle against ethnic and religious minorities, especially Muslims.

Unjustified rule