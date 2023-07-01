WORLD
Türkiye's FM discuss Quran burning incident with Saudi counterpart
Quran burning which took place during the Eid al Adha festival, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation around the globe, with leaders and communities expressing their strong condemnation of the act.
Aside from the Quran burning incident, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also discussed with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud other regional issues, (Photo: AA Archive). / AA
July 1, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud to discuss the latest burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden earlier this week, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the ministry said the two ministers talked about preparations for the extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) executive committee to discuss the consequences of the desecration.

The meeting will be held in Jeddah on Sunday.

The ministers also touched upon the need to combat Islamophobia, and issues of regional cooperation, the statement said.

There has been widespread outrage and condemnation in the Islamic world since a person identified as Iraqi national burned a copy of the Islam's holy book under police protection in front of a Stockholm mosque on Wednesday.

The act was timed to coincide with Eid al Adha, one of the major Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

