China has cancelled a visit to Beijing planned for next week by the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Brussels said.

The senior EU official was due to head to China for talks with foreign minister Qin Gang, after earlier having to delay a trip in April due to a COVID infection.

"Unfortunately, we were informed by the Chinese counterparts that the envisaged dates next week are no longer possible and we must now look for alternatives," EU spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said on Tuesday.

The cancellation comes after EU leaders at a summit in Brussels last week backed a strategy aimed at reducing the bloc's dependency on China for key technology and components.

Borrell was due to visit Beijing on July 10 to meet his Chinese counterpart and discuss "strategic issues" including human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a prepared speech for delivery in Beijing in April, Borrell had said that EU cannot trust China if it does not seek peace in Ukraine.

China has said it wants to broker a peace in Ukraine but its position paper released in February was met with lukewarm responses by both Russia and Ukraine.