TOMTAS, the first aircraft factory of Türkiye, has an interesting history full of closures and transformations, dating back to the 1920s.

Changing power dynamics amid two world wars affected the formation and then led to the closure of the factory.

In cooperation with a German company, the aircraft facility witnessed the French-German competition in aircraft manufacturing. As the US mounted pressure leveraging the Marshall Aid of 1950, the Turkish aircraft factory became the air supply and maintenance center of the Turkish Defence Ministry.

Rendered defunct for seven decades due to the pressures of bipolar world order, the factory has now been revamped, thanks to Türkiye’s independent policy making.

TOMTAS, however, represents a significant historical era shaped by the harsh realities of World War I and II. Its reopening as part of the country’s fast growing national aviation sector also carries a symbolic weight.

A Glimpse into its history

Following the establishment of the Turkish Aircraft Society in 1925, the factory was established in a partnership with the German company Junkers. It was formally opened on October 6, 1926 in Türkiye’s Kayseri province.

The factory was officially named as “Tayyare (Plane) and Motor Turk AS (TOMTAS).”

However, the partnership between Germany and Türkiye was short lived, ending in 1928 because of the German company’s failure to fulfill the agreement and to address the issue of wage difference between German and Turkish workers.

On October 27, 1928, the factory was officially declared bankrupt.

At that time, there was also a French pressure on the German company since France was selling aircraft to the Turkish Air Force.

After this breakup in 1931, the factory was reopened and started with a new name, the Kayseri Aircraft Factory.

During its active years, all aircrafts produced in the factory has been designed by foreign companies and based on license agreements with the foreign firms such as Junkers, The Curtiss Aeroplane and Motor Company Inc., Gothaer Waggon Fabrik A.G., Panstwowe Zaklady Lotnicze, Phillips and Powis Aircraft.

In 1950, it was turned into an air supply and maintenance center of the Turkish Defence Ministry, focusing on the maintenance and repair activities instead of producing aircrafts.

Behind this change, the Marshall Aid shows up.