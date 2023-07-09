A few hundred members of Canada's Sikh community have demonstrated outside the Indian consulate in Toronto to protest the unsolved murder of one of their leaders last month in the Vancouver area.

They accused the Indian government of being responsible for the gunning down of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of a Sikh temple and campaigner for the creation of an independent Sikh state that supporters hope to call Khalistan.

"When an Indian agency and system commit a crime, they have to be held accountable," Kuljeet Singh, a spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice, a US-based organisation behind the rally, told the AFP news agency on Saturday.

Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to one of the largest Sikh populations in Canada.

Another protestor, Hakirt Singh, a lawyer, told AFP that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police [RCMP] "should investigate this murder" as a political assassination.

"When there is vandalism against a member of Parliament you see tweets and reactions from politicians. Here it is an assassination of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. That is foreign interference."

Nijjar advocated for the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of parts of northern India.

India had accused Nijjar of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, a charge he denied.

