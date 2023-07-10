I have a cousin who I could never recall spoke Arabic. He was born and raised in France in the early 2000s and seemed like an ordinary young Frenchman to me, albeit one of Algerian descent.

The last time we met, however, he impressed me with a mastery of the language I did not think was possible to achieve — at least not past one’s formative years when learning a language comes more naturally.

When I asked him about how he did it, he said it was “normal” being that he’s “Algerian”.

A long discussion ensued wherein I questioned him on why he identified as exclusively Algerian (side note: his trips to Algeria are few and far between). His answers didn’t necessarily make sense, but it occurred to me that he was not alone in feeling this way.

Estimates vary, but it’s believed that as many as seven million people in France are of Algerian descent. And many of them, like my cousin, suffer from an unresolved identity crisis that dates back decades, long before the most recent outcry over the police killing of a 17-year-old French-Algerian.

To be sure, this affects members of other diaspora communities. Integration, or assimilation, is just as contentious an issue for those whose ancestors hail from Senegal or Ivory Coast, two other former French colonies.

Algiers as far back as 1827

Still, Algeria’s case is peculiar, because France did not just colonise Algeria for 132 years — it also sought to erase it.

Paris convinced itself over time that the country was an integral part of its treasured identity. While Mali might’ve been a useful piece of land whose resources it could pillage, Algeria was France and France was Algeria. This was official French doctrine.

Algeria’s geographic proximity to the metropole — as mainland France was commonly referred to — and the presence of over a million European settlers (constituting some 10 percent of the population at the time) made abandoning the colony all the more difficult for the French to digest.

France’s exit in 1962, following a brutal seven-year liberation war, was a swift affair. But tensions between the two countries would continue to linger for decades to come, feeding an animosity that surges to the surface whenever the issue of colonialism is brought up.

This was the case in late 2021, when President Emmanuel Macron stated that Algeria, as a state, had never existed before the arrival of the French in 1830.

French historian Benjamin Stora, himself born in Algeria, was quick to rebuke the president’s statement.

France’s foray into Algeria, Stora said, was triggered by an incident that involved the Dey (or ruler) of Algiers slapping the French consul with a fly whisk over an unpaid debt. Surely, he concluded, the presence of a French consul in Algiers as far back as 1827 — the year of the incident — is sufficient proof that an Algerian state existed before France seized the territory.

Defying a former occupier