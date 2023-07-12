North Korea has launched a long-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, its neighbours said, two days after the North threatened "shocking" consequences to protest what it called a provocative US reconnaissance activity near its territory.

South Korea's military detected the long-range missile launch from the North's capital region around 10 am [local time], the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It said South Korea's military bolstered its surveillance posture and maintained readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that the North Korean missile was likely launched on a lofted trajectory, at a steep angle that North Korea typically uses to avoid neighboring countries when it tests long-range missiles.

Hamada said the missile was expected to land at sea about 550 kilometres east of the coast of the Korean Peninsula outside of the Japanese exclusive economic zone.

ICBM launches

Since 2017, North Korea has performed a slew of intercontinental ballistic missile launches as part of its efforts to acquire nuclear-tipped weapons capable of striking major US cities.