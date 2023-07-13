Sudan's neighbouring countries have agreed in a meeting held in Cairo to establish a ministerial mechanism to stop the fighting between the Sudanese belligerent parties.

The announcement was made on Thursday in the final statement of the summit read by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

"It has been agreed on establishing a ministerial mechanism that will convene for its first meeting in Chad to set an executive action plan to stop the fighting and to reach a comprehensive settlement to the crisis in Sudan," said the statement.

It also urged full respect for Sudan's sovereignty and its territorial integrity.

Earlier on Thursday, a summit of the neighbours of conflict-torn Sudan began in Egypt’s capital to help settle the ongoing crisis in the North African country that erupted in mid-April.

At the opening session, Sisi said the summit is being held at a "historic moment," urging the halt of all military operations in Sudan, according to Egyptian daily Youm7.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said "top officials" are taking part in the summit but did not specify their names or the number of countries attending.