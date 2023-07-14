WORLD
Death, injuries reported in stabbing attack at Dutch aid centre in Leiden
Elderly man reported killed after sustaining serious injures and two others were taken to a hospital, while suspect evades arrest following attack at a church-run centre in the university city.
The stabbing killed one and left two others injured / Photo: AP Archive
July 14, 2023

One man has been killed and two people injured, one seriously, in a stabbing at a church-run center that houses several aid organizations in the Dutch university city of Leiden, police said.

A man entered the centre, a former bakery in the historic heart of the university city, just before 9:30 a.m. and “for as yet unclear reasons stabbed the victims and then fled,” police said in a statement on Friday.

A 66-year-old man “was so badly injured that he died at the scene, two others were taken to a hospital,” police said.

The chairman of the centre, Bert Verweij, told regional broadcaster Omroep West that the three victims were a staff member, a volunteer and a worker at one of the organisations that uses the centre.

The centre houses organisations that offer help to people including homeless people, migrants and asylum-seekers.

Police appealed for assistance in tracking down the suspect, but warned members of the public not to approach him. They described the man as having “dark skin, short hair and beard” and said he also had a head wound.

Further details were not immediately available. Calls to the centre went unanswered.

SOURCE:AP
