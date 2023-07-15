Nine months before a general election, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu far-right Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] have dusted off a potentially divisive plan to enact a common set of personal laws for all, irrespective of religion.

Currently, India's Hindus, Muslims, Christians and large tribal populations follow their own personal laws and customs, alongside an optional secular code, for marriage, divorce, adoption and inheritance.

The Law Commission, a government-appointed advisory body, has sought public opinion by Friday on creating a Uniform Civil Code [UCC].

The BJP says the common code is necessary to ensure gender justice, equality through uniform application of personal laws, and to foster national unity and integration.

"If there is one law for one family member and another for another family member, can that family function smoothly? How can a country function with such dual systems?" Modi said at a BJP meeting late last month, making his most forceful public push for the common code.

Critics call the push for a common code a cynical attempt to divide communities and consolidate Hindu votes for the BJP ahead of the 2024 general election.

"The idea is to send a message to the majority community so that you are able to keep the majority community polarised in favour of BJP," said Sanjay Kumar, political analyst and psephologist at New Delhi’s Centre for the Study of Developing Societies.

"This is a kind of a tool to divide and mobilise," he said.

India's Muslims, the country's largest minority with about 200 million of the 1.4 billion population, are mostly sharply opposed to the plan.

Although no draft of the UCC has been presented, BJP leaders have said it primarily has to do with reforming Muslim personal laws as other personal laws have progressed over the decades.

Many Muslims say they see it as interference with centuries-old Islamic practices and another weapon for a majoritarian political party that they accuse of being anti-Muslim.

Code 'remains an enigma'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, a voluntary body that represents the interests of Indian Muslims on personal law issues, has sent its objections to the Law Commission saying "mere projection of uniformity is not a valid ground for uprooting established systems of laws governing personal matters".

"Majoritarian morality must not supersede personal laws, religious freedom, and minority rights in the name of a code which remains an enigma," it said.

India's next general election has to be held by May 2024 and follows commanding wins for BJP in 2014 and 2019.

Critics say the party's campaign playbook has been to polarise voters along religious lines and take advantage of the heavy Hindu majority, although the BJP maintains it represents all Indians and that it wants growth for all.

Although Modi and BJP are widely expected to win a third term, the ruling party got a scare when it lost elections to the main opposition Congress party in Karnataka state in May.

Opposition groups are now working to pose a united challenge in 2024.