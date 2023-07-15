TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK/YPG terrorist in northern Syria
Terrorist was behind 2020 car bombing in Afrin, Syria which left 40 civilians dead, according to Turkish security sources.
The terrorist was neutralised by the MIT on July 9 in an operation in the city centre of Manbij.
July 15, 2023

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior operative of the PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terrorist organisation in northern Syria, Turkish security sources said.

The slain terrorist was responsible for several bomb attacks in Jarablus in 2019, as well as the 2020 car-bombing in Afrin which left 40 civilians dead, including 11 children, and 47 people injured.

Heysem Cuma, codenamed Heysem Abu Dahham, was operating in Manbij, Syria and transferring arms to attack Türkiye's terror-free zones in northern Syria, primarily the Euphrates Shield Operation Zone, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Cuma was neutralised by the MIT on July 9 in an operation in the city centre of Manbij.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Since 2016, Türkiye has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).​​​​​​​

