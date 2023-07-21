Türkiye is opposed to unilateral sanctions and external interventions in Venezuela, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said.

At a press conference on Friday in Istanbul, Fidan said that he and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil discussed bilateral relations and increased trade volume to $1 billion, with the hopes of bringing it up to $3 billion.

In addition, the two officials signed incentives that will contribute to energy, tourism, transportation, culture and development.

For his part, Gil said he hopes that Türkiye will be the most important and preferred trade partner of Venezuela.

"We see Türkiye as our strategic friend, an ever-rising, leading country and a guarantee of peace and development," Gil said.

Related World average food prices hit highest in 2022

Fidan on other international issues