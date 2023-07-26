Nomina Khatoon’s heartrending cries pierced the night air as the Rohingya woman walked behind the janaza – funeral procession – of her five-month-old boy.

She was in handcuffs, a team of policemen half-dragging her through the streets of Jammu, a city in North India about 600 km from the capital New Delhi.

Like Khatoon, in her thirties, her baby was also under detention at a jail, designated as a “holding centre” for an estimated 270 Rohingya who had sought refuge in India after being forced to flee persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.

Khatoon delivered the baby in the camp after her detention on March 5, 2021, along with other refugees.

Forced to live in inhumane conditions and allegedly facing a severe food shortage and other essentials, the refugees tried to break out of the camp on January 18.

Security forces allegedly fired live bullets and tear gas shells to subdue the angry refugees, injuring several people, according to the Rohingya Human Rights Initiative (ROHRIngya), an independent rights group.

Khatoon’s baby allegedly suffocated after inhaling tear gas fumes. A video tweeted by the group shows a chained Khatoon among a group of mourners.

“There are many more injured who are on their deathbeds. They are going to die,” ROHRIngya tweeted. “Authorities beat several almost to death. Five refugees were arrested, two women and three men. They also suffered custodial violence.”

Koushal Kumar, the official in charge of the ‘holding centre’, denies that any infant had died in the incident.

“The police had to intervene to rescue three staff members who were being held hostage by the detainees,” he tells TRT World. “Some policemen were also injured in stone-pelting by Rohingyas.”

According to the Indian government’s estimates, about 40,000 Rohingya live in different states in India, which shares a 1,643 km (1,021 miles) international border with Myanmar. However, Human Rights Watch says that only 20,000-odd are registered with the UNHCR. Most of the refugees from Myanmar entered India between 2012-2016.

The Hindu right-wing government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is accused of arbitrarily arresting Muslim Rohingya refugees and detaining them without access to legal aid.

Recent developments appear to corroborate the allegations.

On July 24, the anti-terrorist unit of police in Uttar Pradesh state arrested 74 Rohingya during a crackdown across six districts. A top police official, Prashant Kumar, said the arrested included 16 women and five children.

It was not known where these Rohingyas were being detained.

Fuelling hatred

India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, which lays down the rights of refugees and the responsibilities of countries to protect them.

Activists say that growing rhetoric against Rohingya from right-wing groups aligned with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of PM Modi is fuelling anti-Rohingya sentiments in many places.

And in Jammu, a Hindu-majority region of Jammu and Kashmir, right-wing groups have been at “war” with the refugees for a few years now.

In February 2017, a lawyer and member of a J&K BJP unit, ironically called the Human Rights Cell, approached the court seeking directions to the government to shift all “illegal immigrants” from Myanmar and Bangladesh to other places.

The anti-Rohingya sentiment was exacerbated in Jammu — home to an estimated 7,000 refugees — as various Hindu right-wing groups spearheaded a campaign to forcibly expel the Rohingyas.