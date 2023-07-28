Across the curve of Ortakoy lies a serene yet lively cove by the name of Cengelkoy. With its many historical monuments and wooden mansions perched amidst trees, dotting its waterfront, or woven into its beautiful landscape, this picturesque coastal village is a charming mix of both old and new and of East and West — quintessentially Turkish for this very reason.

While there are different accounts as to how it received its name, Reyhan Corak, author of the book Cengelkoy, writes that the most reliable one is based on the story that following the conquest of Istanbul, sailboat hooks (cengel) were discovered in this small village (koy) which dated back to the reign of King Yanko Ibn Madyan, founder of Constantinople. In fact, hooks would continue to be produced here over the course of the Ottoman period.

Despite having grown significantly as of late, Cengelkoy continues to maintain the peace and security it has always been so well known for, with all the shop owners knowing one another. Also, like the village it used to be, it continues to be organised in such a way as to be self-sufficient, featuring a main road made up of stores — patisseries, restaurants, pharmacies, fish sellers, bakeries, and even a chocolatier — on both sides.

So if you have but one day and you would like to experience Istanbul in one of its purest, most authentic forms, among the Turkish people in their natural state and free from the inescapable crowds one would inevitably encounter at one of the city’s more typical tourist attractions, there is no better choice than to spend it walking through Cengelkoy…

A culinary adventure in Cengelkoy

There is one sound that will echo through the branches of the tall plane trees so characteristic of the Ottoman legacy, on any early morning along the main road of Cengelkoy: the soft melody of a Turkish teaspoon tapping the thin frame of a Turkish teacup. In front of any one of the small shops, you may spot an old man, alone or with a friend, sitting on a small wooden stool beside a small wooden table, legs crossed — typically moustached, wearing a tweed hat and humble loafers — serenely observing life with a calm smile on his face. While this may be one of the most common scenes in Türkiye, it is more revelatory than one might realise, for it reflects one of the most enduring qualities of the Turkish people. This is that no matter the number of uncertainties that may be troubling their minds, they have the unique ability to create pockets of joy in some of the most mundane of circumstances; they do this seamlessly, over a cup of tea or Turkish coffee, with or without company.

However, if you happen to have come for a visit on a Monday, this peace might be pleasantly disrupted by the excitement and commotion surrounding the marketplace. The smell of fresh strawberries no longer wafts from the hills curving through Cengelkoy and the older generation laments that the taste of today’s cucumbers pale in comparison to those of the past — for the fruits and vegetables sold at the marketplace are no longer cultivated in Cengelkoy’s once famously favourable soil. Nonetheless, the town’s Monday marketplace continues to be known for carrying some of the highest quality fruits and vegetables available in the entirety of Istanbul.

Walking along Cengelkoy’s main road, first stop by Peynirci Mehmet to get some “cevizli tulum” (tulum cheese with walnuts) and then onto Cengelkoy Yogurtcusu to grab some “taze kasar’’(fresh kashar cheese) and “pastirma” (cured beef), as well as some delicious green and black olives brought in from the Aegean region of Türkiye. Of course, Turkish cheese must be coupled with the country’s national bagel, the “simit,’’ which you will surely have smelled by now, for the scent of fresh bread and toasted sesame seeds emanating from the Tarihi Cengelkoy Firinipermeates every corner of the road.

Established by an Armenian baker nearly two centuries ago, this landmark bakery is a breathtaking sight to witness during the wee hours of the night of the holy month of Ramadan, when people form long lines in childlike anticipation of some freshly cooked “Ramazan Pidesi” (a Turkish flat bread only baked during the holy month) to enjoy their sahoor with (pre-dawn meal during Ramadan). The small white board hanging on its external wall — called the “Ekmek Teknesi’’ — continues the Ottoman tradition of paying it forward, featuring an ongoing list of all the loaves of bread that have already been paid for by previous customers, waiting to be casually received by anyone who is having a low day. Once you have grabbed some of the simit and paid ‘forward’ for any number of other loaves you wish to, you’ll only need some tomatoes and cucumbers to enjoy the simplest, yet most cherished Turkish breakfast there is — and there is no better place to savour it than at a teahouse beneath a nearly 800-year-old plane tree, Cinaralti Cay Bahcesi.

While a recent study has convincingly argued this famous plane tree to be only a little over 300 years old, the sign writing it to be 770 years old, installed in 2001, has not been changed — nor has the spirit of onlookers who continue to sip tea beneath it in sheer awe of its grandeur, as they marvel at its 12-metre-long branches and its 6.6-metre-wide trunk . With Hamdullah Pasa Camii situated adjacent to it, playing any type of loud music within 100 metres of the small, quiet mosque is illegal, amplifying the teahouse’s tranquil atmosphere. The stray cats also contribute to this relaxing environment, though one cat particularly grabbed attention — perched on one of the tree’s massive branches, his chocolate brown and snow-white fur, so crisp and clean, glistened with the light coming through the branches. He often sauntered between the tea tables, exuding confidence, until he recently passed away.

However, this serenity — once a daily reality — has now become only possible during work hours on weekdays. In this regard, the older generation has a point when reminiscing upon the days when poets and writers would engage in deep conversations and find inspiration beneath the majestic tree. Nonetheless, both the tree and the teahouse surrounding it continue to bring together Turkish people from all walks of life. The freedom to bring any food you may wish to bring with you — though you must purchase drinks on site — also has a part to play in the teahouse’s popularity, making it an affordable choice for those families who would otherwise struggle to eat out.