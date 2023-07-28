Daesh has said it was behind a bombing south of the Syrian capital Damascus the day before that killed at least six people and wounded 20.

Friday's announcement came a day after an explosion hit near the Sayeda Zeinab mausoleum in Damascus, Syria's most visited Shia site, on the eve of the annual Ashura commemoration.

In a statement on the Telegram messaging app, the terror group said some of its fighters breached tight security imposed by the Syrian regime and militias guarding the mausoleum area.

It said, "they were able to park and detonate a motorcycle bomb ... during a gathering of Shia pilgrims".