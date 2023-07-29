Born in one of the most violent slums in Rio de Janeiro, Caue Santos could have never imagined that one day he would cross the Atlantic to perform in Lisbon at an event attended by Pope Francis. For him, it is a dream come true.

Santos, 16, is a violinist in an orchestra made up of young musicians from the sprawling Mare "favela", home to more than 140,000 people, where violent police raids and clashes between drug gangs are commonplace.

"If it wasn't for the orchestra, which certainly saved a lot of people... many of us would not be here now," Santos said before an early performance at a central Lisbon viewpoint ahead of the visit by the pontiff to Portugal.

Francis will attend the World Youth Day gathering of young Catholics.

Created in 2010, the "Mare do Amanha" orchestra is the brainchild of Carlos Prazeres and his father, Armando, a musical conductor who was kidnapped and killed in 1999. His bloodstained car was found in Mare.

Instead of turning his grief into hatred, Prazeres decided to use music to get children off the streets and away from drug dealing. To this date, Mare do Amanha has taught 3,500 children.