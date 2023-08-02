Türkiye and the UK are looking to start negotiations for the free trade agreement (FTA) in the first half of next year, said Turkish Ambassador to the UK .

"We will broaden the scope of the FTA," Ambassador Osman Koray Ertas said during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA).

"A joint committee meeting was held recently, and this political will has been officially recorded. The updated deal will further enhance the trade between the two countries, thereby strengthening our exporters in this region," he said.

The existing FTA, signed in December 2020, predominantly covers industrial goods and has provided continuity to businesses and safeguarding of supply chains following Brexit.

But it does not cover key areas such as services, digital and data, the UK's Department for Business and Trade said.

Ertas stressed the increasing importance of cooperation in the defence industry between the two countries.

He said Turkish defence industry companies are showing more interest in collaboration with the UK, and highlighted recent developments such as a Turkish defence industry company acquiring a British defence company.

UK, important target country for Türkiye in terms of tourism

He said one of the positive agenda items between the two is tourism, noting that approximately 3.4 million British tourists visited Türkiye last year.

He said the UK ranks 3rd in terms of the number of tourists visiting Türkiye.

"Therefore, the UK is a very important target country for us, and it holds critical importance in terms of tourism. The figures up until May of this year are encouraging. There is about a 21% increase compared to the same period last year," he added.

He said more than 1.2 million people traveled to the country for health tourism alone last year.