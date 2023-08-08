Pakistan’s terrorism challenge has intensified in recent weeks and months as many gains made against terrorist groups in a slew of military operations since 2014 seem to be slipping away.

More than 50 workers belonging to a government allied religious-political party – the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Fazal faction – were killed and 80 plus wounded on July 30 when a suicide bomber blew himself up near the make-shift stage at a gathering in northwestern Bajaur region – close to Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan. A day later, Daesh-Khorasan claimed responsibility. This was the fifth suicide assault in Pakistan in just one month.

The targeting of the JUI-Fazal appears jarring as the party once supported resistance of foreign occupation in Afghanistan. But the tide has shifted. Daesh is even going after the pious turban-clad fighters of the Afghan Taliban.

Yet, many in Pakistan, including the top government and military officials, blame Kabul for not doing enough to tackle those terrorists, including the anti-Islamabad Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who use Afghanistan’s soil to plan and execute attacks. This reflects the growing chasms between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban – once dubbed as close allies and proxies of Islamabad.

The number of terrorist attacks increased since last year after the banned TTP ended last year’s ceasefire following the change of the government in Pakistan, said Abdullah Khan, managing director of an Islamabad-based think tank, Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

“In the first seven months of 2023, there have been 18 suicide terror attacks compared to 15 in 2022 and just four in 2021,” he said.

Newspaper reports say that more than 200 people were killed and at least 450 injured in these attacks.

Khan said that the gains made in military operation Zarb-e-Azb, launched in 2014, and operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, that started in 2017, are being lost.

Security and political analysts blame the country’s continuing political instability for the surge in terrorism, particularly in northwestern Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and southwestern Balochistan provinces.

The government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remains bogged down by the country’s teetering economy and the challenge which arrested former premier Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poses to it.

Security officials, however, blame hostile countries for working against Pakistan.

“The latest attack was carried out when China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng was in Islamabad to mark 10 years of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” said a senior security official, requesting not to be named.

“The surge in terrorism is always linked with attempts to derail the CPEC and unfortunately Afghanistan is being used for this purpose,” he said, echoing the official explanation on the rising incidents of terrorism.

While in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa most terrorist attacks are being blamed on the TTP and Daesh-K, in Balochistan authorities say separatist groups are carrying out attacks.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations — the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces — by the last week of June, security forces had conducted 13,619 operations in which 1,172 terrorists were killed or arrested.

The security forces lost 95 soldiers. On an average, the armed forces are engaging in 77 operations a day, the media wing said.

A retired Lt. General, who had served in the KP, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that since the departure of the US-led NATO forces from Afghanistan in August 2021, the terrorism matrix in the region had changed.

“Till the presence of the American and the NATO troops in Afghanistan, the Afghan Taliban were seen by many as waging a holy war against the occupation forces. The Afghan Taliban used the porous border between Pakistan and Afghanistan to slip into our country and then go back to fight the foreign troops and their local allies along with many Pakistani tribesmen,” he said.

“Now the tide has turned as militants belonging to the TTP and other groups are coming from Afghanistan and are being joined by the Afghans.”