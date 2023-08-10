The recently launched AI recipe bot at a New Zealand supermarket is proposing unusual and occasionally unsafe mixtures to shoppers.

What started as a solution to help customers use up leftover food turned into an unsavoury frenzy.

The app produces some unusual dishes – recommending customers recipes for deadly chlorine gas, “poison bread sandwiches” and mosquito-repellent roast potatoes.

It’s no surprise the Savey Meal-bot is powered by OpenAI technology, utilising GPT-3.5, the same software company that introduced ChatGPT.

Prompting users to input home ingredients, the AI generates recipes with cheerful remarks.

Social media noticed unappetising concoctions like the "Oreo vegetable stir-fry."

Since its June launch, New Zealanders on social media have posted amusing yet risky food concepts, such as formulas for chloramine gas, 'methanol bliss,' and an 'ant jelly delight' featuring ant poison-infused jelly.

As customers expanded their input to include a broader array of household items, the app's recommendations took an even less appetising turn.

It termed one concoction "aromatic water mix," which would actually produce chlorine gas. The bot strangely suggests this as a "refreshing non-alcoholic beverage" to satiate thirst.

“Serve chilled and enjoy the refreshing fragrance,” it says but does not note that inhaling chlorine gas can cause lung damage or death.